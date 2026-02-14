Women outnumber men as Telangana municipal poll winners; 1,638 elected

Hyderabad: Women have outnumbered men as winners in Telangana’s municipal elections, with 1,638 women elected compared to 1,356 men, according to data released by the State Election Commission (EC).

Women account for nearly 55% of the 2,995 total elected representatives across municipalities and municipal corporations in the state.

Out of the 1,638 women elected in Telangana’s urban local body polls, 851 are from the Congress (INC), 415 from BRS and 184 from BJP, according to the EC data.

Independents account for 110 women winners, while AIMIM has 33. CPI and AIFB have 18 women each, CPM has seven, and BSP and JSP have one woman winner each.

553 elected representatives from SC, 219 from ST category

The EC data further shows that 553 elected representatives belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category and 219 to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Party-wise, the Congress (INC) won 1,537 seats, followed by BRS with 781, BJP with 336 and Independents with 183. AIMIM secured 70 seats, CPI 38, AIFB 33, CPM 13, while JSP and BSP won two seats each.

Among SC elected members, 286 are from INC, 142 from BRS, 63 from BJP and 36 are Independents. AIMIM has 10 SC winners, CPI 8, AIFB 6 and CPM 2.

Among ST elected representatives, 108 are from INC, 63 from BRS, 31 from BJP and 11 are Independents. AIMIM has three ST winners, CPI two and AIFB one.

1,924 graduates, 194 postgradutes

The educational profile shows that 1,924 elected representatives are graduates and 194 are postgraduates.

Of the graduates, 885 belong to INC, 472 to BRS, 199 to BJP, and 95 are Independents, while AIMIM has 31, AIFB 21, CPI 20, CPM six and BSP one. Among postgraduates, 99 are from INC, 48 from BRS, 30 from BJP, and nine are Independents, with CPI having four and AIMIM and AIFB two each.

A total of 334 elected representatives in the municipal elections are listed as illiterate in the official data. Of them, 214 are women and 120 are men.

Party-wise, the Congress has the highest number with 168 illiterate candidates, followed by the BRS with 102. The BJP has 21, while AIMIM has 3. The remaining 40 winners are from other parties or contested as Independents.

1,019 homemakers win polls

Occupation-wise, 1,019 elected representatives listed themselves as homemakers, 676 as businesspersons, 555 under “other” categories and 69 as private employees, while 644 entries did not specify an occupation.

Of the 1,019 homemakers, 550 are from INC, 260 from BRS, 106 from BJP, and 60 are Independents, with AIMIM having 19, AIFB 10, CPI nine, CPM four and BSP one, according to the EC data.