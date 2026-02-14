1,019 homemakers win in Telangana municipal polls

Hyderabad: As many as 1,019 homemakers have been elected in Telangana’s recently concluded urban local body (ULB) elections, according to data released by the State Election Commission (EC).

The figures cover municipalities and municipal corporations across the State, including candidates elected unanimously.

A total of 2,995 candidates were declared elected. Women outnumbered men among the winners, with 1,638 women elected compared to 1,356 men. The average age of the elected representatives is 42.4 years.

1,924 graduates, 194 post-graduates

The EC data shows that 1,924 of the elected representatives are graduates and 194 are postgraduates.

A total of 334 elected representatives in the municipal elections are listed as illiterate in the official data. Of them, 214 are women and 120 are men.

Party-wise, the Congress has the highest number with 168 illiterate candidates, followed by the BRS with 102. The BJP has 21, while AIMIM has 3. The remaining 40 winners are from other parties or contested as Independents.

Besides the 1,019 homemakers, 676 elected representatives listed business as their occupation, 555 were categorised under “other”, and 69 identified themselves as private employees, while 644 entries did not specify an occupation.

Of the 1,019 homemakers elected, 550 are from INC, 260 from BRS, 106 from BJP, and 60 are Independents. AIMIM has 19 homemakers, AIFB 10, CPI 9 and CPM 4, while BSP has one.

Among graduates, 885 belong to INC, 472 to BRS, 199 to BJP, and 95 are Independents. AIMIM has 31 graduate winners, AIFB 21, CPI 20, CPM 6 and BSP one.

Among postgraduates, 99 are from INC, 48 from BRS, 30 from BJP, and nine are Independents. CPI has four postgraduates, while AIMIM and AIFB have two each, according to the EC data.