CRPF jawan punched, kicked by Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, 7 held

One of the passengers intervened and pulled the CRPF jawan from his attackers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th July 2025 10:46 pm IST
Kanwar yatra pilgrims assaulting a CRPF jawan in Mirzapur railway station
Kanwar yatra pilgrims assaulting a CRPF jawan in Mirzapur railway station

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested seven Kanwar Yatra pilgrims for allegedly punching a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station.

The dispute between the Indian soldier and pilgrims occurred over purchase of train tickets, India Today reported. The former was on his way to board the Brahmaputra Mail.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms, showing the Kanwar yatra pilgrims repeatedly dragging, punching and kicking the CRPF jawan on the station’s platform.

MS Creative School

One of the passengers intervened and pulled the CRPF jawan from his attackers.

On information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and arrested seven Kanwariyas. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

There have been several reports of violent incidents involving Kanwar Yatris targeting shops, eateries, even anyone who they think is eligible for their wrath.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

On July 15, Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalised a school bus in Meerut after they alleged the vehicle touched one of their belongings.

On July 3, a tempo driver was assaulted by Kanwar pilgrims after his vehicle collided with an auto carrying the devotees. The attack was so vicious that the driver collapsed on the ground. He was admitted to the hospital with broken legs.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th July 2025 10:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button