CRPF jawan punched, kicked by Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, 7 held

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested seven Kanwar Yatra pilgrims for allegedly punching a CRPF jawan at the Mirzapur railway station.

The dispute between the Indian soldier and pilgrims occurred over purchase of train tickets, India Today reported. The former was on his way to board the Brahmaputra Mail.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media platforms, showing the Kanwar yatra pilgrims repeatedly dragging, punching and kicking the CRPF jawan on the station’s platform.

In UP's Mirzapur, a CRPF personnel was brutally assaulted by the Kanwariyas at the railway station. pic.twitter.com/t5R19OvNfL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2025

One of the passengers intervened and pulled the CRPF jawan from his attackers.

On information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot and arrested seven Kanwariyas. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

There have been several reports of violent incidents involving Kanwar Yatris targeting shops, eateries, even anyone who they think is eligible for their wrath.

On July 15, Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalised a school bus in Meerut after they alleged the vehicle touched one of their belongings.

On July 3, a tempo driver was assaulted by Kanwar pilgrims after his vehicle collided with an auto carrying the devotees. The attack was so vicious that the driver collapsed on the ground. He was admitted to the hospital with broken legs.