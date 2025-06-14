CRPF official killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundergarh

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2025 2:03 pm IST
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: A CRPF official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Saturday, officials said.

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said.

He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) hailed from Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area.

