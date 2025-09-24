Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose Rs 14 to Rs 5,646 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery traded higher Rs 14 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 5,646 per barrel in 10,832 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 63.47 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.06 per cent to USD 67.67 per barrel in New York.