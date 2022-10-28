CS holds meeting with officials on providing more jobs to Telangana youth abroad

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, IAS, held a meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday and discussed the measures to be taken to provide more employment opportunities abroad to the youth of the State. The Chief Secretary underlined the need to focus on training and capacity building, outreach and tapping the job market in foreign countries.

The CS stressed the need to set up a PMU/advisory council to strengthen the Telangana Overseas Manpower Corporation [TOMCOM]. The Health department officials were asked to formulate a strategy to facilitate more and more nursing students to clear the exams abroad. He directed that motivational camps should be conducted for all the students, who are pursuing nursing course in both government and private colleges and they should be explained about the job opportunities abroad. Similarly, technical courses, which have huge employment potential should be shortlisted.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to identify courses as well as resource persons for teaching the students in English, communication skills apart from the basic curriculum. Basic infrastructure in all the government institutions should be used and also strengthened.

Special Chief Secretary, LET&F Rani Kumudini, Principal Secretary, IT&C Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner, College & Technical Education Navin Mittal, Secretary HM&FW SAM Rizvi, Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, OSD to CM Dr. Gangadhar, Commissioner, Labour Ahmad Nadeem Special Secretary Industries Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, DME Ramesh Reddy, Director NIMS Manohar, CEO,TASK Srikanth Sinha and other officials attended.