CS Somesh Kumar inspects arrangements for National Integration day

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with district collectors reviewed the arrangements for the National Integration day celebrations to be held on September 17, through a video conference from BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary said that the government has issued directives on the big and appropriate celebration of Telangana National Integration Day. “The Collectors need to make careful preparations in each assembly district for the rally and meeting scheduled for the 16th,” he said.

The chief secretary also emphasised the importance of careful planning and coordinating the work of all the line departments. He decreed that from September 14 to September 18, all public and private buildings must be lit.

At Hyderabad’s Public Gardens on September 17, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will raise the national flag. At the offices of each district, Mandal, and gramme panchayat, the national flag shall be flown.

RTC has been asked to provide buses for transferring the tribals to Hyderabad. On April 18, a cultural event should be held in each district administrative centre, and artists and liberation warriors should be honoured.

The police officials were tasked by DGP Mahender Reddy with visualising the entire rally and making seamless plans in coordination with the district officials. On September 17, the police should guarantee that RTC buses arrive at NTR Stadium without incident.