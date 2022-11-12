Custom officials seize 5.5 kg gold at Hyderabad Airport



Hyderabad: In a major catch the customs officials at RGI Airport Shamshabad seized 5.5 kgs of gold from two passengers.

The passengers Amir Khan and Mohd Qureshi had converted the gold into paste form to avoid detection by authorities. Both of them had arrived at the RGI Airport from Dubai. The gold was concealed in undergarments.

On suspicion at arrival, the customs officials frisked them and subjected them to examination. The gold was found concealed in undergarments.

The worth of gold is about Rs 3 crore. A case has been booked by customs authorities.