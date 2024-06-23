Customer finds bugs in chicken biryani from famous Hyderabad restaurant

Hyderabad: A delightful afternoon of savoring chicken biryani quickly turned into an unsettling experience for a person who discovered bugs in the dish.

Taking to X, Sai Teja, raised concerns about his recent order from Mehfil Biryani in Kukatpally, highlighting the presence of bugs in the chicken pieces. He tagged @cfs_telangana for intervention and reported the incident to Swiggy, where he received a response stating, “We regret that your order did not meet expectations; packaging is managed solely by the restaurant.”

In an attempt to appease the customer, a Swiggy customer service representative offered a Rs. 64 refund for the affected items, out of a total bill amounting to Rs. 318. Expressing dissatisfaction with the restaurant, Sai Teja took to social media, urging followers with a tweet: “Avoid ordering from Mehfil Kukatpally.”

Mehfil biryani, Kukatpally

Bugs in chicken pieces @cfs_telangana

This is the response from @Swiggy (Refund of 64rs for a bill of 318rs : Order id – 178009783111586)

Please stop ordering from Mehfil kukatpally pic.twitter.com/o8UBaTCzk2 — Sai Teja (@Karlmarx__07) June 23, 2024

Furthermore, when attempting to lodge a complaint through the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website, the user encountered an obstacle, stating, “Despite entering all necessary information, the system prompts me to fill in additional details.”

Netizens react

The tweet quickly gained attention, with 66.3K views on X, where one user commented, “It’s unfortunately common nowadays. Don’t expect more than minimal taste. No one challenges this mafia-like system. Just boycott online food.”

Another X user raised concerns about safety, questioning, “If consuming such items unexpectedly leads to harm, is a Rs. 64 refund sufficient compensation?”

Echoing similar incidents, another user shared, “I faced the same issue and even found sharp plastic in the food. Swiggy seems focused solely on business with vendors.”

Meanwhile, another user, expressing frustration, stated, “At Vasista Srilakshmi, Kondapur, I found aluminum foil in the curry, but @cfs_telangana remains inactive.”