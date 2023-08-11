Customs arrest man with 552 gm gold at Hyderabad airport

Official said that the accused had arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday from Dubai

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th August 2023 7:25 am IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Customs officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have said that they have seized 552 gm smuggled gold worth Rs 33.53 lakh.

An official said that the accused had arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday from Dubai, adding that the gold was concealed inside the latter’s pocket.

“The said recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act,” said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

