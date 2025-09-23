Customs raids home of Malayalam actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan

The raids are progressing simultaneously in various locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Kochi: Sleuths from the Customs Preventive wing are carrying out raids at multiple locations across Kerala, including residences of popular Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, aimed at tracking down those bringing vehicles from Bhutan to India through fake registrations to evade tax, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Codenamed “Operation Numkhor”, in the Bhutanese language, it means ‘vehicle.’

Customs officials said the raids were being carried out after instances of high-end vehicles being brought from Bhutan as second-hand ones without paying tax.

There are around 15 such violations, they said.

Asked about the raids at the residences of the film stars, an official at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said the documents of their vehicles are being examined.

