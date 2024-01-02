Cutest viral photo on internet: Ruhaan with Ammi Dipika Kakar

Mumbai: Television’s adorable couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, are basking in the joy of a fantastic year filled with significant milestones. From moving into their luxurious new home to welcoming their son, Ruhaan, and Shoaib’s success on professional front with the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the couple has plenty to celebrate.

Ruhaan, their first child, was born on June 21, 2023, through a premature delivery. After initially keeping his face hidden, Dipika and Shoaib gradually introduced Ruhaan to the world. They have been sharing many heartwarming photos and glimpses on social media and in their vlogs.

And now, a capturing a cute moment between Ruhaan and his Ammi, Dipika is going viral on Instagram. In the photo, Ruhaan is dressed in a cute little Kurta paired with a white skull cap, melting hearts across social media. Check out the pic below.

Dipika Kakar, renowned for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, clinched the winner’s title on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 in 2018 and also participated in Nach Baliye 8. Meanwhile, Shoaib Ibrahim, known for portraying Prem Bharadwaj in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka, is currently making waves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.