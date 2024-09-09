CV Anand takes charge as Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer CV Anand took charge as the Hyderabad commissioner of police on Monday, September 9.

After assuming the charge, the commissioner said steps would be taken to conduct the Vinayak Chaviti and Milad-un-Nabi procession peacefully.

He replaced Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy who has been posted as the director general (vigilance and enforcement) as well as ex-officio principal secretary (general administration department).

Anand served as the commissioner of the Cyberabad (that covers the IT sector in Hyderabad) police from 2013 to 2016, where he was instrumental in enhancing urban policing through technology, including the introduction of CCTV systems and centralized traffic management.

Also Read CV Anand brought back as Hyderabad commissioner of police

After a brief period in central services, CV Anand returned to Telangana in 2021, where he was appointed Hyderabad’s police commissioner for the first time.

He was appointed commissioner in Hyderabad from December 2021 until October 2023. However, in the run-up to the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, he was suddenly transferred out by the Election Commission of India in a major reshuffle.

During his tenure, CV Anand focused on maintaining law and order, successfully managing communal harmony, and implementing traffic management initiatives like Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments). He also intensified the fight against narcotics and cybercrime in Hyderabad, leading to the establishment of a dedicated Narcotics Control Bureau in the state.