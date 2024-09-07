CV Anand re-appointed as Hyderabad commissioner of police

Hyderabad: CV Anand has been re-appointed as the Hyderabad commissioner of police, replacing Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy here on Saturday, September 7.

A prominent Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1991 batch, C V Anand is known for his extensive career in law enforcement. He has a reputation for implementing significant reforms and modernizing police operations in the regions he has served.

Anand served as the commissioner of Cyberabad police from 2013 to 2016, where he was instrumental in enhancing urban policing through technology, including the introduction of CCTV systems and centralized traffic management.

He was appointed as commissioner of police, Hyderabad in December 2021, until October 2023.

Also Read Telangana government transfers 15 IAS and IPS officers

During his tenure, he focused on maintaining law and order, successfully managing communal harmony, and implementing traffic management initiatives like Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments). He also intensified the fight against narcotics and cybercrime, leading to the establishment of a dedicated Narcotics Control Bureau in the state.

Meanwhile, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy has been posted as the director general of vigilance and enforcement as well as ex officio principal secretary to the government, and general administration department.

Furthermore, Vijay Kumar has been transferred and posted as director general, anti-corruption bureau, replacing Anand. He was earlier acting as the director general of police (Law and Order).

Mahesh M Bhagwat who is currently serving as the additional general of police (Law and Order) has been vested full additional charge for the post of additional director general of police (personnel and welfare), till further orders.

Lastly, M Ramesh, inspector general of police is placed in full additional charge of the post of inspector general of police (sports) till further orders.