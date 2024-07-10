Telangana government transfers 15 IAS and IPS officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued orders on Wednesday, July 10, transferring 15 IPS officers to various posts.

According to the order, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional Director General of Police, Railways & Road Safety, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police (L&O).

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, TGSP Battalions, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Organization & Home Guards replacing M Stephen Raveendra, who is now posted as Additional Director General of Police, Greyhounds

Another major transfer would be of G Sudheer, who was Inspector General of Police, MultiZone-II, transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda vice Dr Tarun Joshi

The following transfers and postings are notified:

Vijay Kumar, IPS (1997), Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS, is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Personnel. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Welfare, and Sports until further orders.

On transfer, Sanjay Kumar Jain, IPS (1997), is posted as Additional Director General of Police, TGSP Battalion, vice Swati Lakra, IPS (1995).

Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS (2001), Inspector General of Police, MultiZone-II, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, vice Dr. Tarun Joshi, IPS (2004).

On transfer, Dr. Tarun Joshi, IPS (2004), is posted as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

On transfer, M Stephen Raveendra, IPS (1999), is posted as Additional Director General of Police, Greyhounds vice Vijay Kumar, IPS (1997).

S Chandrasekhar Reddy, IPS (2004), Inspector General of Police, Personnel, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-I.

K Ramesh Naidu, IPS (2006), who is waiting for posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police, Railways, and Road Safety, vice Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS (1995).

V Satyanarayana, IPS (2006), Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR Hqrs, Hyderabad city, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone-II vice Sri G Sudheer Babu, IPS (2001).

Rakshitha K Murthy, IPS (2015), Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Hqrs, vice V Satyanarayana, IPS (2006).

D Udaykumar Reddy, IPS (2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak District vice B Bala Swamy, IPS (2018).

R Giridhar, IPS (2017), Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy, vice Smt. Rakshitha K Murthy, IPS (2015).

On transfer, B. Bala Swamy, IPS (2018), is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad.

G Chandra Mohan, Superintendent of Police (NC) / Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Rachakonda, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone.

Hyderabad City vice D Udaykumar Reddy, IPS (2016).