CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli wins gold

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 1st August 2022 10:15 am IST
CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli wins gold
Birmingham: India's Achinta Sheuli with the gold medal after winning the men's 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: Gold medallist Achinta Sheuli (C) with podium finishers after winning the men’s 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Achinta Sheuli in action during the men’s 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Sheuli secured the third CWG 2022 gold medal for India. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Achinta Sheuli in action during the men’s 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Sheuli secured the third CWG 2022 gold medal for India. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Achinta Sheuli in action during the men’s 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Sheuli secured the third CWG 2022 gold medal for India. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button