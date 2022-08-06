CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia wins gold

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th August 2022 5:18 pm IST
Birmingham: India's Bajrang Punia holds the tricolor after winning against Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the final of the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Bajrang Punia competes against Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Bajrang Punia competes against Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Bajrang Punia holds the tricolor after winning against Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Punia won the gold medal (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Bajrang Punia poses with the gold medal after winning against Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the final of the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling 65kg category event, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

