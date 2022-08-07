CWG 2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold

Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen lands a punch during her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen with the gold medal after winning the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her bout against Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK, Sunday, Aug 7, 2022. Zareen won the gold medal. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)