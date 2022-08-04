CWG 2022: India’s Ashish Kumar at boxing quarter-final

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 5th August 2022 12:25 am IST
Birmingham: India's Ashish Kumar exchanges punches with Aaron Bowen of England during the men's Light Heavy (75-80 Kg) category boxing quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Ashish Kumar punches Aaron Bowen of England during the men’s Light Heavy (75-80 Kg) category boxing quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Ashish Kumar punches Aaron Bowen of England during the men’s Light Heavy (75-80 Kg) category boxing quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: India’s Ashish Kumar exchanges punches with Aaron Bowen of England during the men’s Light Heavy (75-80 Kg) category boxing quarter-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

