CWG 2022: Opening Ceremony

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th July 2022 4:07 pm IST
Birmingham: Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: An artist in a hot air balloon performs during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Artists perform near a giant mechanical raging bull during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Artists perform during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button