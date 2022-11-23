Cyber criminals use Dawood Ibrahim’s name to threaten, dupe Patna woman

Patna: Cyber criminals duped a Patna woman of Rs 20 lakh and also used her bank accounts for the RTGS and NEFT transactions to the tune of Rs 3 crore after using the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to terrorise her.

They have threatened to kill the husband and children of the woman, who is a resident of New Chitragupt Nagar in Kankarbagh. An FIR has been registered against 19 persons in Patrakar Nagar police station her.

The victim, in a complaint to police, said that her children are living in Mumbai and Delhi.

“Every time the accused called me, they threatened to kill my children. They also informed me about the clothes my children were wearing when they contact me over the phone. When I contacted the children in Delhi and Mumbai and asked them what they were wearing, they said the same colours of trousers and shirts. I realised that the accused have a big nexus,” the victim said in a complaint.

“The accused formed me to open two accounts in ICICI bank, apart from my own account. They did the transaction of Rs 3 crore from my bank account and also took away my personal savings of Rs 20 lakh. I stayed silent in fear that my sons would get killed by them,” she said.

The incident came to light when the Income Tax Department served notice of the huge transaction to the victim and her husband on email and text messages (SMS). When her husband enquired, she revealed her ordeal before him.

“Based on the complaint of the victim, we have registered an FIR against 19 persons and are scanning the bank accounts where the transaction had taken place in the past. The matter is under investigation. Senior police officers have been informed on the incident,” SHO, Patrakar Nagar police station, Manoranjan Bharti said.