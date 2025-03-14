Cyber scam in Myanmar: 8 held for trafficking 24 Telangana residents

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has arrested eight people involved in the trafficking of 24 individuals from the state, who were among hundreds of Indians lured by fake job offers and trapped in cyber scam operations in Myanmar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has repatriated 549 citizens in two military aircraft after securing their release from cybercrime hubs along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Among them, 24 were from Telangana and returned to Hyderabad from Delhi on March 11 and 12, Telangana police said in a statement on Saturday.

Following their return, TGCSB launched an investigation to identify those responsible for trafficking the victims under the pretence of lucrative overseas jobs.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said nine cases were registered at various Cyber Crime Police Stations across the state.

So far, 15 agents and mediators have been identified, of whom eight have been arrested, while the remaining suspects are absconding.

Five of them are currently abroad, and efforts are underway to track them down and take necessary action, she added.

The police have urged the public to be cautious while accepting overseas job offers, particularly those promising high salaries with minimal qualifications.