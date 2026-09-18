Cyberabad Commissioner reviews advanced traffic tech systems

Ramesh reviewed the MVDS at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) Control Room; he also inspected real-time traffic surveillance on the Outer Ring Road, automated violation detection, and technical arrangements related to road safety.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Cyberbad Commissioner reviews advanced traffic monitoring systems
Cyberbad Commissioner reviews advanced traffic monitoring systems

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh on Friday, September 18, reviewed advanced traffic monitoring systems and said the Multi Violation Detection System (MVDS) would be used to check traffic violations on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Ramesh reviewed the MVDS at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) Control Room; he also inspected real-time traffic surveillance on the ORR, automated violation detection, and technical arrangements related to road safety.

The commissioner was briefed on how vehicle movement on the ORR is being monitored in real-time from the control room.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Ramesh particularly reviewed the performance of the newly installed single-camera-based MVDS. This system is designed to detect multiple types of traffic violations through a single camera. It will help manage traffic control and enforcement more efficiently through video analytics and automated violation detection.

The commissioner examined the technological infrastructure available to improve traffic surveillance, automated enforcement, and road safety on the ORR. He discussed with officials the use of advanced technology in improving traffic discipline and preventing accidents.

“Cyberabad Police and HGCL are working in coordination for efficient traffic management and better road safety on the ORR,” he concluded.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button