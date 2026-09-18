Cyberabad Commissioner reviews advanced traffic tech systems

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Ramesh on Friday, September 18, reviewed advanced traffic monitoring systems and said the Multi Violation Detection System (MVDS) would be used to check traffic violations on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Ramesh reviewed the MVDS at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) Control Room; he also inspected real-time traffic surveillance on the ORR, automated violation detection, and technical arrangements related to road safety.

The commissioner was briefed on how vehicle movement on the ORR is being monitored in real-time from the control room.

Ramesh particularly reviewed the performance of the newly installed single-camera-based MVDS. This system is designed to detect multiple types of traffic violations through a single camera. It will help manage traffic control and enforcement more efficiently through video analytics and automated violation detection.

The commissioner examined the technological infrastructure available to improve traffic surveillance, automated enforcement, and road safety on the ORR. He discussed with officials the use of advanced technology in improving traffic discipline and preventing accidents.

“Cyberabad Police and HGCL are working in coordination for efficient traffic management and better road safety on the ORR,” he concluded.