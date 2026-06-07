Cyberabad cop slaps man during drunk driving test at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a traffic police official slapped a man during a drunk driving test at Gachibowli on Saturday, June 6.

The incident occurred when the commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth instead of blowing into it. In a video shared online, two police officials are seen telling the man to breathe into the machine. “Just breathe into the machine don’t hold it,” the first policeman is heard explaining.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In a bizarre incident, a traffic police official slapped a man during drunk driving test in Cyberabad police commissionerate on Saturday, June 6.



The incident occured when the commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth instead of blowing into it. In a video shared online, two… pic.twitter.com/yHDzjYXxG0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 7, 2026

The commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth. Seeing this, the other official asked the commuter to take the test again, ” You don’t need to bite it, just breathe into it, Do you understand Telugu?,” the official asked.

However when the commuter repeated the mistake, the official slapped him across the face. Upon noticing the incident, another police constable walked up to the officials and said, “Don’t slap him , this is getting recorded.”