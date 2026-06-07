Cyberabad cop slaps man during drunk driving test at Gachibowli

The incident occurred when the commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth instead of blowing into it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 12:29 pm IST
A man being detained by police officers at night, with officers holding a mobile device and engaging with.
Cyberabad cop slaps man during drunk driving test

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a traffic police official slapped a man during a drunk driving test at Gachibowli on Saturday, June 6.

The incident occurred when the commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth instead of blowing into it. In a video shared online, two police officials are seen telling the man to breathe into the machine. “Just breathe into the machine don’t hold it,” the first policeman is heard explaining.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Subhan Bakery

The commuter held the breathalyser by his teeth. Seeing this, the other official asked the commuter to take the test again, ” You don’t need to bite it, just breathe into it, Do you understand Telugu?,” the official asked.

However when the commuter repeated the mistake, the official slapped him across the face. Upon noticing the incident, another police constable walked up to the officials and said, “Don’t slap him , this is getting recorded.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th June 2026 12:29 pm IST

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