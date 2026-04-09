Cyberabad cybercrime: 10 held, Rs 74.28 lakh refunded in first week of April

Hyderabad: In the first week of April, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police arrested 10 people in connection with seven cybercrime cases and successfully refunded Rs 74.28 lakh to victims.

Between April 1 and April 7, seven cases were registered, including four related to trading fraud, one each against part-time job fraud, loan fraud, and digital arrest fraud, said a release on Thursday, April 9.

Among the seven cases registered, an individual was cheated out of Rs 33.44 lakh in a part-time online job fraud. The fraudsters contacted the victim through WhatsApp, offering a part-time online job where they were required to post Google Maps reviews with assured commission.

Four people – Konduru Venu, Parasanaboina Vamshi, A Hari Kumar and Malagundla Naresh – were arrested.

Commissioner’s advice to public

Immediately report such frauds at www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930 for timely assistance.

Be cautious of part-time job offers received through WhatsApp, Telegram, or social media promising easy money for simple online tasks.

Fraudsters often pay small initial amounts to build trust before asking victims to invest larger sums.

Genuine companies will not ask employees to pay money to complete tasks or release salary or commission.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading apps shared by strangers for job or investment purposes.

Do not transfer money to unknown bank accounts or UPI IDs based on instructions received online.