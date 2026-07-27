Cyberabad Municipal Corporation gets 45 grievances at Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) received 45 grievances during Prajavani on Monday, July 27, the civic body’s public grievance redressal programme, held at its head office.

Town Planning accounted for the bulk of the complaints, with 25 grievances, followed by Engineering with 11. Finance & Accounts and Sanitation each recorded two grievances, while Administration, Lakes, Projects, Revenue (Property Tax) and Urban Biodiversity received one complaint each.

Each grievance has been assigned a unique tracking ID. Heads of Departments reviewed the representations and directed the concerned officers to examine the issues and ensure early resolution.