Cyberabad police arrests 7 in separate drug busts; MDMA, ganja seized

Hyderabad: In a major narcotics bust, the Cyberabad Police arrested seven persons in multiple drug-related cases.

The operation was carried out in a coordinated operation involving Chandanagar police, Kollur police and the special operations team (SOT) of Madhapur zone.

Three held in Chandanagar

Three MDMA peddlers were caught in Chandanagar while attempting to sell the drug. Police seized 15 grams of MDMA. The accused had allegedly procured it from Bengaluru.

In another incident, one person was arrested, and 1,170 grams of Alprazolam were seized.

Ganga peddlers arrested in Kollur

Three ganja peddlers were arrested within the Kollur police station limits. Police recovered 41.9 kg of ganja. According to them, the accused sold the drug in small quantities to labourers in and around Tellapur village.

The Cyberabad Police urged the public to report information on drug suppliers through Dial 100, the Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell (7901105423) or the Cyberabad WhatsApp number (9490617444).