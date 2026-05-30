Cyberabad police bust Rs 35 Cr land fraud in Gandipet

The arrest was made by the Narsingi police based on a complaint filed by Gandipet Tahsildar, who alleged that forged Government Orders were being circulated on social media

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:27 am IST
A police officer speaking at a press conference, wearing a beige uniform with badges and a microphone.
Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner of Police, Srinivas addresses the media

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Friday, May 29, arrested three people for a fraudulent land deal involving a Rs 35-crore plot in Gandipet.

The accused were identified as N Rajesh Goud, N Venugopal and N Sai Kiran. Some other suspects, including  B Ramesh, Brahma Naidu, Sunil and Radhakrishna, are absconding. They offered to sell the land for Rs 3.5 crore.

Accused created fake GOs

The arrest was made by the Narsingi police based on a complaint filed by Gandipet Tahsildar, who alleged that forged Government Orders were being circulated on social media, claiming that 10 acres of government land in Survey number 18 had been regularised in favour of private individuals.

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“They created fake Government Orders and misled people. The accused collected Rs 4 crore in advance for the land deal,” the Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner of Police, Srinivas said.

In 2022, revenue officials asked the accused to vacate the land, after which a writ petition was filed in the High Court. While the writ petition was pending, the accused asked Raju, from Andhra Pradesh, to come and stay on the disputed land.

When Raju learnt that it was government land, he left without informing the accused. The police seized bank passbooks, MOUs, mobile phones and a laptop during searches conducted at the houses of the suspects.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th May 2026 10:27 am IST

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