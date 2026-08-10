Cyberabad: Police, civic officials review monsoon preparedness

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police held a convergence meeting with all stakeholder departments on Monday, August 10, at the Police Commissionerate on Monsoon preparedness, improvement in road works, and traffic management.

According to a press note, the attendees included Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh, Srijana, Commissioner, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Ashok Reddy, MD, HMWS&SB, and Jitesh V Patil, CMD, TGSPDCL.

Also present were other senior police officers, CMC officials, and HYDRAA staff.

CMC officials identified several stretches of road that require immediate attention, particularly those riddled with potholes. They also identified locations that require free left turns to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement.

Similarly, traffic police officials identified locations reporting waterlogging during rains. They also identified important junctions requiring new traffic signals, besides rectification and restoration of non-functional traffic signals at various locations.

The meeting also discussed development and improvement of footpaths at several stretches.

Both M Ramesh and the CMC Commissioner assured that all the pending work identified by the civic body and the Traffic Police would be taken up on priority and necessary rectification measures would be completed at the earliest.

They suggested that all the stakeholders must work in a coordinated manner for best results.

They emphasised the need for coordinated and time-bound action on various critical issues.