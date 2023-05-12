Cyberabad Police Commissioner directs staff to expedite pending cases

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, has instructed his staff to intensify investigations and clear pending cases as well as expedite the investigation process for those facing charges. In a review meeting held today, he stressed the importance of early disposal of pending cases and directed his team to file charge sheets in cases of atrocities on women and children, particularly in cases falling under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the earliest.

The commissioner also directed the team to take effective measures to increase the percentage of convictions in Cyberabad limits and warned of action against any negligence. He advised the staff to make use of modern technology to speed up the investigation process and formulate an effective system to take serious steps to solve the cases.

The commissioner also mentioned that the Cyberabad police department has the honor of introducing the police handbook system to improve the performance of sub-inspectors in the area. He directed the top officials to focus on implementing the function vertical in all zones, as Cyberabad ranks first in the state in implementation of function vertical.

Commissioner Raveendra further called for organizing awareness campaigns on community policing and cybercrime in police station limits. He emphasized that the performance of each police station in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate would be reviewed through a point book system.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Avinash Mohanti, Crime and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, and officials at the Assistant Commissioner level.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s directives to intensify the investigation process and clear pending cases reflect the department’s commitment towards delivering justice to the victims. The use of modern technology and the introduction of police handbook system to improve the performance of sub-inspectors are steps in the right direction towards achieving this goal.

The community policing and cyber crime awareness programs will help build trust and confidence among the people towards the police department.