Cyberabad Police goes paperless with launch of e-Office system

The platform would help reduce delays in administrative processes and improve coordination within the department.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh
Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh launches e-Office system

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, on Monday, February 2, launched its e-Office system, marking a shift towards paperless governance and improved administrative efficiency.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh inaugurated the office. Speaking on the occasion, the senior officer said the system is n “anytime, anywhere” access.

“The platform aims to streamline official file processing, enable real-time tracking of files, enhance accountability, and ensure secure access to records,” he said.

“The move would help reduce delays in administrative processes and improve coordination within the department,” he added.

