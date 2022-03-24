Cyberabad police inaugurate pre-recruitment youth training camp

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has inaugurated a coaching camp on Thursday to provide free police pre-recruitment training to youths, especially from rural areas.

The camp is located at SS Convention, Airport road, Shamshabad. The name of the camp is “Mega Pre Recruitment Training Programme”. The inauguration was organised by Shamshabad zone DCP Jagadeeshwar Reddy and inaugurated by Cyberabad CP, IPS Stephen Raveendra.

A total of 2000 candidates enrolled in the camp of which 1500 are from the Shamshabad zone and 500 from other areas.

The CP Cyberabad stated, “Candidates should study the previous question papers and analyze them to understand the pattern of the exam to achieve success.”

“The Commissionerate will take all measures to organize the training from preliminary exams, conducting tests, arranging physical training in the second phase and also final exams in the third phase. The training candidates will be made into small groups and will be monitored by experienced police officers to assist and guide them,” the CP added.

Furthermore, he remarked,” The candidates will also be a connecting link between the community and police in the anti-drug abuse programmes. DCP thanked CP for providing all support in organizing the training programme.”

The training programme will be organized by R Srinivas, Inspector of RGIA police station further by the support of Bhagya Kiran institute of coaching.