Cyberabad police issues prohibitory orders for NEET exam centres

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty announced prohibition of five or more persons around 200 metre radius of all the examination centres for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held on May 4.



The order will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on May 4 at all the NEET 2025 exam centres under the Cyberabad police commissionerate’s limits. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under the relevant sections of the law.

Photocopy (xerox) and internet centers located within a 100 metre radius of the examination centres will remain closed.

Police officers, military personnel and home guards on duty, funeral processions, and the flying squads of the education department have been exempted from the prohibitory orders.

The orders were issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), to maintain public order, peace, and to prevent obstructions of any lawful employed person from causing disturbance of public tranquillity or a riot.