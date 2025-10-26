Cyberabad police nab 457 persons for drunk driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police conducted a special drive against drunk driving on Saturday, October 26 and booked cases against the violators.

During the drive, 457 individuals were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most offenders were two-wheeler riders, reveals Cyberabad police

Among the offenders, most of them were two-wheeler riders. Out of the total offenders, 346 were two-wheeler riders.

Out of the total violators, 24 drivers had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 301mg/100ml and 550mg/100ml.

Also Read Telangana inter exams to begin in February

What is BAC level?

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

All booked offenders will face a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Multiple times, the Cyberabad traffic police have warned that those caught driving drunk will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Conviction under the law carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and fines.