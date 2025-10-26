Telangana inter exams to begin in February

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) is going to conduct inter exams in February-March 2026.

Shortly, the board is going to release a detailed timetable.

Payment of fee for Telangana inter exams

The payment of fees for the examination will begin on November 1, 2025, and the notification will be released shortly.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the intermediate exams are scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 24.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has already released the tentative timetable.

Nine lakh may appear in Telangana

In the current year, over nine lakh students are expected to appear for Telangana inter exams for both first and second years.

Also Read Brace for heavy rains as IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast

In a press conference held on Saturday, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) Secretary S Krishna Aditya said that the board is going to introduce external practical exams in the first year of intermediate itself.

As the date for the beginning of the exams has been announced, the timetable is likely to be issued soon.