Brace for heavy rains as IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to get ready for heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm forecast.

Apart from that, the weather department has also issued a warning for lightning, squalls, etc.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected rains and thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate weather forecasting, has predicted scattered rain during the evening or night.

Heavy rains in South and Central TG areas like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medak, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Khammam, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem are also expected on Friday.

— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 24, 2025

IMD forecasts rains, thunderstorm in Hyderabad

In the case of the city, the weather department has forecasted rains or thunderstorm until Tuesday, October 28.

It has also forecasted gusty winds in the city until Tuesday.

In view of the expected rains and thunderstorms as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.