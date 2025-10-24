Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus fire: AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi expresses grief

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday expressed grief after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire.

The statement follows the unfortunate incident that took place after the bus collided with a two-wheeler.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement

On the tragic incident, the MP said that the bus accident that occurred in Kurnool is very painful.

“In this difficult time, the AIMIM Party stands with the families who lost their loved ones in this incident”, Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Apart from him, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident.

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool mein jo bus haadisa pesh aaya, wo bahut hi takleef-deh hai.

Is mushkil waqt mein AIMIM Party un pariwaro'n ke saath khadi hai, jinhone is haadise mein apno ko kho diya :- Barrister @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/2HHecXH9R1 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 24, 2025

20 killed

In the incident, 20 people have lost their lives. Most of them were charred beyond recognition.

The officials plan to call forensic teams to collect DNA samples of the deceased.

Several passengers couldn’t escape the tragedy because it struck at night while they were sleeping, an official said.

District Collector A Siri said 41 people were travelling in the bus, including the driver.

Of the 41 onboard, 21 have been traced.

Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.