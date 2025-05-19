Cyberabad police present Rs 6.28L cheque to kin of deceased home guard

The Cyberabad police have assured continued support to the family as they cope with their loss.

Hyderabad: Following the death of home guard officer N Simhachalam in a road accident while on duty, the Cyberabad police on May 19 extended financial support to his family by presenting a cheque of Rs 6.28 lakh.

The 43-year-old man, Simhachalam, had been serving at the Miyapur Traffic Police Station since 2007. On 7th April 2025, he tragically lost his life in a road accident while performing traffic duty under the jurisdiction of Miyapur police.

Officer Simhachalam is survived by his wife, two children, and elderly parents. The Cyberabad police have assured continued support to the family as they cope with their loss.

