306 arrested for drunk driving in Cyberabad, no females

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested 306 people for drunk driving over the weekend. No females have been held.

Out of the 306 offenders, 246 are two-wheelers, nine are three-wheelers, 50 are four-wheelers, and one heavy vehicle was seized during the drive.

Around 114 offenders are between the ages of 21-30; 113 are in the age group 31-40; 53 are in the age group 41-50; 20 are in the age group 51-60, and two are above 60.

Miyapur Traffic police arrested the highest number of offenders (51), followed by RC Puram traffic police (34) and Balanagar (26).

As many as 274 offenders had the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml.

Also Read Fire at Cherlapally petrol tanker yard, 3rd in 24hrs

Twenty-six had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. Six others had BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml.

BAC quantifies the amount of alcohol present in a person’s bloodstream. It is measured in grams per deciliter (g/dL).

For drivers throughout India, the law strictly enforces a maximum permissible BAC limit of 0.03% (30 mg/dL). Any reading above this threshold violates Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.



All the accused will be produced before the court.