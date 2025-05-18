Fire at Cherlapally petrol tanker yard, 3rd in 24hrs

Hyderabad: In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has experienced three fire incidents. The latest one occurred on Sunday, May 18, at a petrol tanker yard in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, causing panic among residents.
The incident occurred near an Indian Oil Corporation facility when a petrol tanker caught fire, reportedly due to a technical fault.
Thanks to the quick action of the alert driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle, a potential explosion was averted. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and doused the fire.
Earlier, a fire broke out in a building in Moghal Colony, Mailardevpally in Hyderabad.The incident that is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit in a G+3 floor + Pent house occurred at around 7:18 am.
Upon receiving the emergency call due to the fire, Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta Fire Station dispatched a water tender with a crew to the location.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at Gulzar House near Charminar, claiming 17 lives and injuring around 10 others.
According to reports, the fire erupted around 6 am at the Srikrishna Pearls building. Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, causing several people to lose consciousness. About 30 individuals were inside at the time, including the family of a pearl trader and his employees.
Injured have been admitted to Osmania, Yashoda Malakpet, Apollo DRDO and Apollo Hyderguda hospitals.