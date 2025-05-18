Hyderabad: In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has experienced three fire incidents. The latest one occurred on Sunday, May 18, at a petrol tanker yard in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, causing panic among residents.

The incident occurred near an Indian Oil Corporation facility when a petrol tanker caught fire, reportedly due to a technical fault.

Fire at Cherlapally petrol tanker yard, 3rd in 24hrs



In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has experienced three fire incidents. The latest one occurred on Sunday, May 18, at a petrol tanker yard in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, causing panic among local residents.



The… pic.twitter.com/EwuGY4kygw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 18, 2025

Thanks to the quick action of the alert driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle, a potential explosion was averted. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and doused the fire.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a building in Moghal Colony, Mailardevpally in Hyderabad.The incident that is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit in a G+3 floor + Pent house occurred at around 7:18 am.

Upon receiving the emergency call due to the fire, Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta Fire Station dispatched a water tender with a crew to the location.

Also Read Fire breaks out at residential building in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at Gulzar House near Charminar, claiming 17 lives and injuring around 10 others.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 6 am at the Srikrishna Pearls building. Thick smoke quickly filled the premises, causing several people to lose consciousness. About 30 individuals were inside at the time, including the family of a pearl trader and his employees.

Injured have been admitted to Osmania, Yashoda Malakpet, Apollo DRDO and Apollo Hyderguda hospitals.

