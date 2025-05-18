Fire breaks out at residential building in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a building in Moghal Colony, Mailardevpally, Hyderabad, on Sunday, May 18.

The incident that is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit in a G+3 floor + Pent house occurred at around 7:18 a.m.

Chandrayangutta Fire Station dispatched a water tender

Upon receiving the emergency call due to the fire, Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta Fire Station dispatched a water tender with a crew to the location.

Firefighters doused the flames within 90 minutes. Their efforts also led to the rescue of 50 residents trapped inside the building.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Investigation to find cause of fire in Hyderabad

The investigation is going on to find the cause of the fire. Though initial reports suggest an electrical short-circuit as the likely trigger.

Also Read Fire safety goes for a toss in most Hyderabad markets

Residents are advised to exercise caution with electrical appliances and wiring to prevent such incidents in the future.