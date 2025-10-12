Cyberabad police rescue 2 women from sex racket, arrest 4 traffickers

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have rescued two women from a sex racket and arrested four persons during a week-long special drive conducted by the Women and Children Safety Wing between October 5 and 11.

Officials said that during the same period, night raids were carried out in various areas, leading to the arrest of seven transgender persons allegedly involved in indecent acts in public places.

The SHE Teams of Cyberabad also intensified operations against the harassment of women. As part of 136 decoy operations, police apprehended 52 persons for misbehaving with women.

Additionally, 18 complaints received from women were promptly addressed, officials added.