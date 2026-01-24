Cyberabad Police rescues 337 children in a week

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police SHE Teams carried out 176 decoy operations from January 17 to January 23 and caught 55 people allegedly indulging in indecent acts in public places, an official said on Saturday, January 24.

The SHE Teams also booked 45 petty crimes and the accused were counselled. During the same period, it also received 18 complaints from women through various channels, K Srujana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Women and Child Safety Wing, Cyberabad, said in a press release.

As part of “Operation Smile-XII,” the Cyberabad Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) registered 119 cases under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Act across the commissionerate limits and rescued 337 children – 329 boys and eight girls.

Police personnel also worked with families involved in domestic disputes, helping reunite 30 couples through Family Counselling Centres and Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) Centres, the release said.

In addition to enforcement action, AHTU and SHE Teams organised awareness programmes at several locations in Cyberabad, reaching around 4,260 people. Participants were sensitised about issues such as human and child trafficking, eve-teasing, social media harassment, child marriages, child rights, child labour, stalking, begging, cyberbullying and online fraud.

The police also shared information on emergency helplines, including the women’s helpline 181, child helpline 1098, Dial 100 and the cybercrime reporting number 1930, the DCP said.