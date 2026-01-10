Cyberabad SHE teams nab 59 for harassing women

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE teams arrested 59 people for allegedly harassing women in public during 127 decoy operations in a week from January 3-9.

The SHE teams also booked 63 petty cases and received 17 complaints from women through various channels.

Under Operation Smile–XII, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit registered 49 cases and rescued 215 children, including 200 boys and 15 girls from various places across the commissionerate. Police also helped reunite 31 families through counselling centres.

Previous operation

In October, 2025 the Cyberabad SHE teams conducted 135 decoy operations and arrested 44 people for public indecency.

Petty cases were booked and counselling sessions held for all respondents in the 44 cases. Additionally, 12 complaints were received by the SHE Teams from women through various platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing, Srujana Karnam, stated that as part of their preventive and awareness initiatives, the team conducted 72 awareness programs at various locations and organised three counselling sessions at the Women and Children Safety Wing.

Meanwhile, in the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), approximately 38 families were advised regarding spouse issues and efforts were made to reunite them.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) from October 12 registered four Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) in Gachibowli, Madhapur limits, and Narsingi police stations, while five victims were rescued, with six persons arrested.

Further raids conducted resulted in the arrest of six transgenders, and 12 sex workers in the limits of Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Kphb and Narsingi police stations.