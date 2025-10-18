Cyberabad SHE teams arrest 44 persons for public indecency

As many as 72 awareness programs, including three counselling sessions were conducted at various locations in the city.

18th October 2025
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE teams conducted 135 decoy operations and arrested 44 individuals indulging in indecent acts in public spaces.

Petty cases were booked and counselling sessions held for all respondents in the 44 cases. Additionally, 12 complaints were received by the SHE Teams from women through various platforms. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Women and Child Safety Wing, Srujana Karnam, stated that as part of their preventive and awareness initiatives, the team conducted 72 awareness programs at various locations and organised three counselling sessions at the Women and Children Safety Wing.

Meanwhile, in the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), approximately 38 families were advised regarding spouse issues and efforts were made to reunite them.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) from October 12 registered four Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) in Gachibowli, Madhapur limits, and Narsingi police stations, while five victims were rescued, with six persons arrested.

Further raids conducted resulted in the arrest of six transgenders, and 12 sex workers in the limits of Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Kphb and Narsingi police stations.

