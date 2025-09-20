SHE teams nabs 310 offenders in Hyderabad

A counselling session was held at the LB Nagar CP Camp Office for 210 offenders in the presence of their parents.

Rachakonda SHE teams nab 310 in fifteen days
Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE teams nabbed 310 offenders from September 1 to 15, out of which 181 were majors and 129 were minors.

Over the course of these fifteen days, police received a total of 339 complaints, of which 64 were of harassment over phones, 117 of harassment over social media and 158 cases of direct harassment.

A counselling session was held at the LB Nagar CP Camp Office on Saturday, September 20, for 210 offenders in the presence of their parents.

Police have warned that SHE teams are maintaining a presence at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets and public places and conducting decoy operations to nab hooligans who stalk and harass girls.

