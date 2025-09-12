Rachakonda SHE teams nab 214 for harassing women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE teams arrested 214 people including 120 minors in the last 15 days for harassing women across the commissionerate.

Criminal and petty cases were booked, and the offenders were counselled during this period.

According to reports, a total of 228 complaints were received from various sources, including directly, through WhatsApp and social media, from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, workplaces, and colleges across Rachakonda between August 16 and 31.

Also Read 900 nabbed for harassing women near Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

Earlier this month, Telangana’s SHE teams arrested 900 individuals for allegedly misbehaving with women near the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol. Out of the 900, fifty-five men were caught red-handed.

While police have counselled some of the offenders, many face court proceedings, a release said. Every year, the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol draws massive crowds of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi and the immersion procession.