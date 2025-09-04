900 nabbed for harassing women near Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

Hyderabad: Over the past week, Telangana’s SHE teams arrested 900 individuals for allegedly misbehaving with women near the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol.

Out of the 900, fifty-five men were caught red-handed.

While police have counselled some of the offenders, many face court proceedings, a release said.

Every year, the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh idol draws massive crowds of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi and the immersion procession.

This year, the idol immersion is set to take place on Saturday, September 5.

SHE teams are vigilant are on 24/7 duty.

The previous day, three people were apprehended for mishevaing with women during the festival celebrations in Adilabad.

Citizens can dial 100 or contact the SHE teams’ helpline at 8712659953 in case of an emergency.