Three nabbed for harassing women during Ganesh Chaturthi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons were apprehended in Adilabad on Wednesday, September 3, for harassing women during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The apprehended accused were identified as Bablu from Khanapur, Awaz from Bokkalguda and Santosh from Kummariwada. They were caught in the Adilabad I Town police station limits over the past two days.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Adilabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, who stressed that his priority was protecting women visiting Ganesh pandals at night.

SHE teams were mingling with the public in crowded areas to monitor and curb eve-teasing activities. Officials also appealed to women to dial 100 or contact the SHE teams’ helpline at 8712659953 in case of an emergency.

