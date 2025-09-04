Telangana HC questions ex CS on access to Kaleshwaram report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, September 3, questioned former chief secretary and former Irrigation department special chief secretary SK Joshi on how he obtained a copy of the Justice Ghosh Commission report on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project.

Joshi had filed a petition seeking a stay on the implementation of the Commission’s report. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (correct name may vary, placeholder inserted from context), Justice Aparish Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin.

Bench poses questions on access to report

The bench posed a pointed query: “How did the petitioner get a copy of the Commission’s report? Who gave it to him?”

Senior counsel Avinash Desai, appearing for Joshi, explained that the report had been tabled in the Assembly and was accessed online. The bench, however, pressed further, asking how the petitioner could obtain the document when it was officially meant for legislators.

The Telangana High Court also noted that orders had been issued to remove the report from official websites and asked how it continued to remain accessible. Counsel assured the court that an affidavit would be filed stating how the report was obtained.

Not served proper notice: Desai

Citing provisions under Sections 8(b) and 8(c) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, Desai argued that Joshi had not been served proper notice before allegations were made against him and that he should have been given an opportunity to explain and cross-examine witnesses who testified against him. The petition also pointed out that while Joshi was initially called for information and later summoned over the phone, the statements he gave were turned into depositions and used as the basis for charges, something the petitioner found unjust.

Also Read Teachers should eat midday meals along with students: Telangana HC

Seeking interim relief, Joshi requested the court to restrain the government from taking any action on the Commission’s report.

Only brief summary uploaded online: Govt

On behalf of the state, special government pleader Pottigari Sridhar Reddy clarified that only a brief summary of the report had been uploaded online by the government and that it had since been removed. As of now, no version of the report exists online, he said.

Directing both parties to submit complete details, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 10.